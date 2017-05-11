The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) held on May 11, 2017 approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 0.22 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend of SEK 0.28 per share. The Ex-date is May 12, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



