

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Thursday afternoon, but is little changed overall. Investors remain in a cautious mood ahead of the release of a large number of economic data at the end of the trading week.



While economic data was positive this morning, traders are looking forward to the release of tomorrow's consumer price index. Retail sales, consumer sentiment and business inventories reports are also slated for Friday morning.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended May 6th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 236,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 238,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 245,000.



Producer prices in the U.S. rose by more than anticipated in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has called for three more rate this year to avoid risks of an 'over-hot economy.'



'With conditions now consistent with full employment and the Fed's inflation target, in my view, monetary policymakers should certainly continue on the path of gradual normalization, and continue to explore its pace,' Rosengren said at a speech to central Vermont Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.



Euro area economy is set to expand this year at a faster pace than previously expected though the main growth driver consumption is seen to slow amid rising inflation, the European Commission said Thursday.



In its Spring Forecast, the European Union executive raised the Eurozone growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent. The prediction for 2018 was retained at 1.8 percent.



The growth projection for the EU was raised to 1.9 percent for both years from 1.8 percent.



The dollar rose to over a 2-week high of $1.0838 against the Euro Friday morning, but has since eased back to around $1.0865.



Germany's wholesale price inflation remained stable in April, figures from Destatis showed Thursday. Wholesale prices advanced 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, the same pace of growth as seen in March.



The Bank of England's rate-setting body decided to hold the record low interest rate steady on Thursday, again in a split vote as a policymaker sought a hike.



Although seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the rate unchanged at the May meeting, the bank signaled that the rates need to be raised somewhat by a greater extent than markets expect.



The MPC, governed by Mark Carney, voted 7-1 to maintain the bank rate at 0.25 percent. Kristin Forbes sought a 25 basis point rate increase for a second policy session in a row.



All other seven members said the current monetary policy setting remained appropriate to balance the demands of the MPC's remit.



The committee also voted unanimously to maintain the asset purchase programme at GBP 435 billion.



The bank downgraded its 2017 growth outlook to 1.9 percent from 2 percent, citing weakening household spending. Growth for the second quarter was forecast at 0.4 percent.



Nonetheless, the bank lifted the growth projection for 2018 to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent and that for 2019 to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent. The buck climbed to a 1-week high of $1.2847 against the pound sterling Thursday, but has since retreated to around $1.2885.



UK industrial production declined for the third consecutive month in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Industrial output fell 0.5 percent month-on-month, following a 0.8 percent drop in February. Production was expected to decrease 0.4 percent.



The UK visible trade deficit widened in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. The visible trade deficit increased to GBP 13.44 billion from GBP 11.44 billion in February. The expected level was GBP 11.6 billion.



U.K. construction output declined for the third straight month in March, defying economists' expectations for an increase, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Construction output fell 0.7 percent month-over-month in March, slower than the 1.3 percent decrease in February. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise for the month.



The greenback has pulled back to around Y113.950 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early high of Y114.350.



Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.907 trillion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, down 2.2 percent on year. The headline figure exceeded forecasts for 2.593 trillion yen and was up from 2.813 trillion yen in February.



Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 514.531 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased more-than-expected in April, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday. The current index of Economy Watchers' survey rose to 48.1 in April from 47.4 in March. Economists had expected the index to climb to 47.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX