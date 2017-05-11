

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump sought to defend his controversial decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Thursday, claiming that the law enforcement agency has been in turmoil.



In an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, Trump stated he had been planning to fire Comey even before receiving a recommendation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.



'He's a showboat, he's grandstander, the FBI has been in turmoil,' Trump said of Comey. 'You know that, I know that. Everybody knows that.'



'You take a look at the FBI a year ago, it was in virtual turmoil, less than a year ago,' he added. 'It hasn't recovered from that.'



Trump has attributed the decision to recommendations from Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who cited Comey's decision to publicize the results of the FBI's investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.



The move has generated considerable criticism, however, as it came as Comey was leading an investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.



Trump told Holt he specifically asked Comey whether he was under investigation for alleged ties to Russia, noting that he spoke with the former FBI Director once over dinner and twice by phone.



'I said, 'If it's possible would you let me know, am I under investigation?' He said, 'You are not under investigation.' Trump said.



The president claimed he never tried to pressure Comey to drop the Russia investigation and said he was not trying to send a 'lay off' message to the next FBI Director with the firing.



'I want to find out if there was a problem in the election having to do with Russia,' Trump said. 'If Russia did anything, I want to know that.'



Trump denied there was any collusion between his campaign and the Russians and asserted that the Russians did not affect the outcome of the election.



