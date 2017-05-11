

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures pushed higher for a second session Thursday, following yesterday's surprisingly big drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.



The EIA's inventories data raised hopes the global oil glut could be alleviated sooner than later.



OPEC boosted estimates for growth in non-OPEC supplies by 64 percent as U.S. shale production rises at a furious pace, according to the latest report from the cartel.



Also, output from top exporter Saudi Arabia inched up last month.



WTI oil prices mark highest finish since May 1, gaining 50 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $47.83/bbl.



On Friday, traders will keep a close eye on U.S. rig count figures from Baker Hughes. Domestic drillers have added rigs 16 weeks in a row.



