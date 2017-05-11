Research and Markets - Global Teeth Whitening Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Colgate-Palmolive, P&G, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global teeth whitening market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in market is technology driving the adoption rates of equipment. With the rising incidences of dental disease and related oral care concerns across the globe, the trend is shifting from conventional to advanced dental services. The traditional dental services are overpowered by advanced dental care services such as cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry. Laser technology in dentistry has been a boon for the patients as well as the oral care specialists. This painless technology has gained popularity and is in high demand in procedures such as extraction of tooth, dental polishing, orthodontics, and periodontal decay.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The desire to have white and clear teeth induces consumers to buy teeth whitening products. Previously, endeavors to help the appearance of teeth were limited to straightening crooked teeth. Currently, advanced whitening products are available that can enhance the appearance of teeth by removing stains and treating discolorations. Cosmetic dentistry is one such dental service to have gained popularity over a period.



The traditional dentistry has been concentrated on the oral hygiene and treatment, whereas the cosmetic dentistry emphasizes on facial appearance. The high adoption of these products has cemented the way for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays/onlays are the popular cosmetic treatments used by consumers to improve their dental health and appearance. Teeth whitening process is an integral part of cosmetic dentistry as it is used after the correction of teeth structure and polishing. It helps in correcting the appearance of the individual user by removing intrinsic stains from the surface of tooth. Teeth whitening products are easily accessible to users and can be used even while sitting at home or while sleeping.

Key vendors



Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

P&G



Other prominent vendors



Brodie & Stone

CCA Industries

Church & Dwight

GO SMILE

Henkel

Unilever

Supersmile

Ultradent Products



