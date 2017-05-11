sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Teeth Whitening Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Colgate-Palmolive, P&G, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Teeth Whitening Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global teeth whitening market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Teeth Whitening Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is technology driving the adoption rates of equipment. With the rising incidences of dental disease and related oral care concerns across the globe, the trend is shifting from conventional to advanced dental services. The traditional dental services are overpowered by advanced dental care services such as cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry. Laser technology in dentistry has been a boon for the patients as well as the oral care specialists. This painless technology has gained popularity and is in high demand in procedures such as extraction of tooth, dental polishing, orthodontics, and periodontal decay.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The desire to have white and clear teeth induces consumers to buy teeth whitening products. Previously, endeavors to help the appearance of teeth were limited to straightening crooked teeth. Currently, advanced whitening products are available that can enhance the appearance of teeth by removing stains and treating discolorations. Cosmetic dentistry is one such dental service to have gained popularity over a period.

The traditional dentistry has been concentrated on the oral hygiene and treatment, whereas the cosmetic dentistry emphasizes on facial appearance. The high adoption of these products has cemented the way for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays/onlays are the popular cosmetic treatments used by consumers to improve their dental health and appearance. Teeth whitening process is an integral part of cosmetic dentistry as it is used after the correction of teeth structure and polishing. It helps in correcting the appearance of the individual user by removing intrinsic stains from the surface of tooth. Teeth whitening products are easily accessible to users and can be used even while sitting at home or while sleeping.

Key vendors

  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • P&G

Other prominent vendors

  • Brodie & Stone
  • CCA Industries
  • Church & Dwight
  • GO SMILE
  • Henkel
  • Unilever
  • Supersmile
  • Ultradent Products

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9lfll/global_teeth

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire