Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the prominent vendors in the market are focused on improving the product features through innovations and investment in R&D. They are focused on advanced technology that provides energy-efficient commercial food display cabinets.

"Many of the players started offering food display cabinets with LEDs to reduce the energy consumption and capture more attraction from the end-users. The food service establishments and retailers must improve the visibility of their food items and maintain the freshness of the food at specific temperatures," says Manu Gupta, a lead food service research analyst from Technavio.

The dual temperature food display cabinets offer many advantages to the end-users. For instance, Federal Industries introduced a refrigerated display service in the lower section and non-refrigerated display service on the top, which allows the simultaneous display of both hot and cold food items.

Top five commercial food display cabinet market vendors

Alto-Shaam

Alto-Shaam is a global supplier of food service equipment and products for retail operations. The products include convection ovens, cook and hold ovens, food wells, mobile and stationary heated holdings, merchandizers and display cases, quick chillers, rotisseries, smokers, thermal shelves, and vector multi-cook ovens.

APW Wyott

APW Wyott is a leading equipment provider to the food service and retail industries. The company offers equipment for cooking, toasting, heating and holding, warming, and merchandizing of food items. It supplies products to end-users such as supermarkets, convenient stores, fast food outlets, casual and fine dining restaurants, and hospitality and institutional markets.

Federal Industries

Federal Industries is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated and non-refrigerated food display cabinets. The company manufactures commercial food display cabinets for bakeries, deli services, and self-service counters. It has over 90 years of experience in the food merchandizing display cases segment.

Hatco

Hatco offers a wide range of products such as built-ins, cabinets, carving stations, decorative lamps, display lights, drawer warmers, fry stations, inductions, ovens, merchandizers, portables, strip heaters, toasters, and water heaters.

True Manufacturing

True Manufacturing offers retail and food display products, residential products, and food service products. The products include traditional reach-ins, food preparation tables, worktops, milk coolers, under counters, chef bases, horizontal freezers and dipping cabinets, and underbar refrigeration units.

