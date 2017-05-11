TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend to C$0.075 per Subordinate Voting Share, reflecting the Company's success and ongoing commitment to its shareholders. This follows similar increases to the dividend in the previous three years. The increased dividend is payable on July 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on July 10, 2017.

