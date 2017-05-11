Research and Markets - Global IoT Fleet Management Market 2017-2021: Daimler, Volvo Trucks, and Scania AB have Already Started Working on this Technology

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Fleet Management Market by Platform, Services, Cloud Deployment, Solutions, Fleet Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The IoT fleet management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.26% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 8.28 Billion by 2021.

The growing demand for operational efficiency, real-time fleet monitoring, process automation, predictive maintenance, and fleet analytics are some of the key drivers for this market.



The hybrid cloud deployment model is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This is due to its benefits such as easy accessibility, higher flexibility, and data implementation options at lower costs. The hybrid model reduces the cloud risk by using cloud bursting and disaster recovery architecture. Also, the Fog computing concept is in the initial stage and will have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. Fleet companies, which are moving toward the hybrid model due to cost-effective and on-time delivery features, will further drive the growth of the hybrid deployment model market.



The device management platform is expected to dominate the IoT fleet management market. It is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the review period. It enables device authentication, remote access, monitoring, and troubleshooting and offers security features against hacking and malware attacks. The OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect 1.0 are the authorization models that enhance the device authentication that works with IoT server. Also, the increased use of personalized devices such as smartphones and tablets will boost the market for device management platform in IoT fleet management.



The managed services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The factors that contribute to the growth of this market are continuously changing client needs, increasing complexity of infrastructure, and reduced maintenance cost. The advent of IoT brought a paradigm shift in the fleet management industry by handling multiple operations through a single network. This will further fuel the demand for managed services in the IoT fleet management market.



Some of the key players in IoT fleet management market include AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), TomTom International BV ( Netherlands), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Omnitracs (U.S.), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and Telefonica S.A. (Spain). AT&T, Inc. has adopted new product development and collaboration strategies to retain its market position. Cisco Systems, Inc. followed the strategies of partnerships and acquisitions to emerge as a prominent player in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 IoT Fleet Management Market, By Cloud Deployment Model



7 IoT Fleet Management Market, By Platform



8 IoT Fleet Management Market, By Services



9 IoT Fleet Management Market, By Solutions



10 IoT Fleet Management Market, By Fleet Type



11 IoT Fleet Management Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



