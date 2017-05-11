SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to advise we had a busy and productive first quarter starting with the closing of a private placement and ending with finalizing matters around the kenChart app development.

We have asked Daniel Sigvardsson to take on our charting app design who shares our commitment to user ease. Daniel is a talented award winning designer who provides "end-to-end" service, starting with our visuals, moving through to wireframes finishing with a visually stunning design for traders. Daniel has also worked with fashion, entertainment and corporate brands such as Disney, Twitter, Vine, Pixar, Adidas, The Absolut Company, Proctor & Gamble, Universal, Sony, Electronic Arts and many others. He has the proven ability to lead teams allowing him to deliver on a demanding design and meeting our performance goals for kenCharts.

Funding obtained in this quarter allows us to move ahead with the charting app, a part of our Intuitrader platform. DTN will be providing our market data for internal testing and as a service for future users. We will be looking to engage beta testers and those interested can sign up on June 12th at our website which is currently being enhanced.

The Company has provided all of the pertinent information to its auditors and expect the annual 10K to be filed shortly. In April, we completed negotiations with one of our investors who agreed to accept partial payment on a note due on May 8th and rollover the balance for an additional six months. We are in discussions with other investors holding notes and we anticipate similar success for a note convertible around July 31st. Management is pleased that no debt conversions will be taking place in the near future.

We are continuing our diligent search and research for companies and software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

