

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower over the past few sessions, treasuries showed a modest move back to the upside during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices saw some early volatility but hovered in positive territory thereafter. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.4 basis points to 2.400 percent.



The slight pullback on the day came after the ten-year yield ended the previous session at its highest closing level in over a month.



Treasuries benefited from weakness on Wall Street, as stocks moved lower in reaction to some disappointing earnings news.



However, the major averages climbed well off their worst levels as the day progressed, limiting the upside for treasuries.



Traders also seemed reluctant to pick up treasuries as the latest economic data reinforced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.



Early in the day, the Labor Department released a report showing a bigger than expected increase in producer prices in the month of April.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



With the monthly increase, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 2.5 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March. Prices rose at the fastest rate since February of 2012.



Excluding increases in food and energy prices, core producer prices still rose by 0.4 percent in April and were up by 1.9 percent year-over-year.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended May 6th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 236,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 238,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 245,000.



Treasuries remained modestly higher following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, which attracted slightly below average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.050 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.19, while the ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to the latest economic news, with traders likely to keep a close eye on reports on retail sales and consumer prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX