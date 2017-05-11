According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cosmetic dentistry marketis projected to grow to USD 37.74 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 13% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Cosmetic dentistry, or aesthetic dentistry, is a dental service that focuses on the appearance of the mouth and the teeth. The rising popularity of the technologically advanced invisible orthodontics for the correction of a variety of teeth alignment issues such as crowding, spacing, crossbite, overbite, and underbite.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global cosmetic dentistry market into the following segments:

Dental crowns and dental bridges

Dental implants

Orthodontics

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global cosmetic dentistry market are discussed below:

Dental crowns and dental bridges

"Dental crowns and dental bridges is currently the largest and fastest-growing segment of the cosmetic dentistry market, driven by the development of newer technologies such as customized dental implantssays Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthodontics and medical devices research.

The rising demand for dental restoration and increase in population, disposable income, and adoption of laser dentistry are expected to boost the market growth in various geographies through the forecast period. The availability of advanced technology and better infrastructure makes EMEA the largest contributor to the market segment.

Dental implants

Geographically, EMEA dominates the market for dental implants, with Italy, Germany, Spain, and France responsible for contributing a majority of the revenue generated. In the Americas, the growth in awareness about oral health, advances in technology used in implantation, and an increase in opportunities in emerging markets is expected to drive the market growth. Also, innovative social media marketing strategies are encouraging people to opt for dental implants instead of other methods of teeth restoration

Orthodontics

"The orthodontics segment is expected to grow swiftly due to the rise in the number of cosmetic dentistry procedures, supported by the low cost of the procedure and the growing demand for teeth correction and alignmentsays Srinivas.

The most commonly used orthodontic devices are braces, which comprise of brackets, orthodontic bands, spacers, arch wires, and buccal tubes. Fixed orthodontic devices are the highest revenue contributor due to the rising demand for improved appearance. Region wise, North Americas contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe and APAC.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental Services

Q M Dental Group

