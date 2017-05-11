Japan is home to many creative and innovative foods and beverages. Manufacturers are continually experimenting, and consumers have come to expect frequent, new product releases. There are also several cultural and demographic changes happening in Japan that are creating new trends. Here are a few trends that are currently popular in the country according to BizVibe

Sake in ramen: People have decided to spice up their instant noodles by adding a little (or more than a little) alcohol to the broth. While this might sound strange at first, it's a flavor combination that works well. Sake has a similar flavor profile to mirin, which is used in many Japanese dishes, and adding it to cheap instant noodles creates more depth than the food would normally have.

Strange sodas: Soft drinks of all kinds are becoming increasingly popular in Japan, but the country also enjoys many limited edition flavors that are all but impossible to find anywhere else. One example is Pepsi's Ice Cucumber soda, which sold incredibly well when it was available.

Mont blanc: It may not be a new trend, but it is hard to talk about food in Japan without mentioning this perennial favorite. The traditional French dessert can be found everywhere in the country, both in its classic form as well as in Italian and Japanese variations. It is also influencing other foods, making its way into Kit-Kats, chocolate, ice cream, and more.

Western food: There is growing demand for Western and other foreign foods in Japan, especially among the country's younger population. This means greater consumption of foods with ingredients such as fat, salt, and dairy, as well as a growing demand for snacks.

Convenience: Changing work habits and an increasing number of single-person households mean that ready-to-eat meals are growing in popularity. The country's aging population is also contributing to demand for meals that are easy to prepare.

