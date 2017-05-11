TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Delegates at the CLC's 28th Constitutional Convention today elected CLC Officers for the next term, 2017-2020.

CLC President Hassan Yussuff won a second mandate by acclamation. Yussuff was originally elected to the presidency at the 2014 CLC Convention in Montreal, becoming the first person of colour to lead Canada's labour movement.

"I am looking forward to working with this very talented and determined team to build on the victories we've won over the last three years and to moving us closer to a fair future for all workers," said Yussuff.

Marie Clarke Walker was elected to replace retiring Secretary-Treasurer Barbara Byers. Walker was previously a CLC Executive Vice-President, having held the position since her election in 2002. She was the first racialized woman and youngest person to hold the position of CLC Executive Vice-President.

Returning Executive Vice-President Donald Lafleur was re-elected for a second term. Lafleur was first elected to the position at the 2014 CLC Convention in Montreal.

Newly elected Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau was previously the Regional Executive Vice-President of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) for the National Capital Region.

Over the course of the week, delegates debated issues like Just Transition for a greener economy, better protections for equity-seeking members, the creation of more good jobs in Canada to put an end to precarious work, and the fight to implement a $15 minimum wage. Delegates also heard from inspiring speakers like Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. This helped set a strong mandate for the incoming Executive, focusing on creating a fair future for all Canadian workers.

Delegates to the Convention also elected new equity representatives for the next three years, as part of the different equity committees of the CLC. These positions include representation for LGBTQ, young workers, workers of colour, Aboriginal workers and disability rights, as well as regional representatives across Canada.

New Officers and council members were sworn in later in the day.

