EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Signet Jewelers Limited and Reminds Investors with Losses Over $100,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a class action lawsuit against Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet" or the "Company") (NYSE: SIG). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between August 29, 2013 and February 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Signet issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that alleged sexual harassment by employees of Signet's Sterling Family of Jewelers division ("Sterling") - including numerous incidents of sexual assault and rape which were detailed in approximately 249 declarations signed under penalty of perjury by current and former Sterling employees - made it unlikely that the Company would be able to avoid paying a sizable amount of damages in connection with a class action lawsuit filed by Sterling employees. Signet's stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period as a result of this information being withheld from the market. On February 27, 2017, The Washington Post published a report revealing widespread allegations of sexual harassment made in the private arbitration that implicated Signet's senior managers and executives. Following this news, Signet's stock price fell materially, which allegedly caused investors harm.

