Shawn "JAY Z" Carter Signs 10-Year Touring Contract With Live Nation

Deal Continues Long-Standing Partnership with Largest Producer of Live Music Concerts

NEW YORK, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Shawn "JAY Z" Carter and Live Nation announced an exclusive touring partnership.The agreement continues JAY Z's longstanding partnership with the world's leading live entertainment company. The deal includes worldwide touring, in which Live Nation will produce and promote JAY Z concert events.

"Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over 9 years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape," stated JAY Z.

"JAY Z is one of the world's preeminent touring artists," added Michael Rapino, president and chief executive officer, Live Nation Entertainment. "This strengthens the creative and business partnership of someone that continues to expand his touring base and reach."

ABOUT SHAWN "JAY Z" CARTER

Since 1996,21-time GRAMMYaward-winner, Shawn "JAY Z" Carter hasbeen a dominant forcein popular culture.Withmultiple businesses andaccoladesacrossthe recording industryand strong relationships withglobal investment leaderslikeWarren Buffet, JAY Z personifies the "American Dream." Among his achievements,Carter has served as President of Def Jam Recordings, launched the successful "Made In America"festival, acquiredluxury spirits brand Armand De Brignac andmaintains his role asmajority owner inthe40/40 sports clubs.In 2013,Carter launched RocNation Sports, whose roster includesthree-time NBA scoring championand Oklahoma City ThunderstarKevin Durant andMLBAll-Star Seattle Mariners second basemanRobinson Cano. Carter became co-owner in global streaming service, TIDAL, in 2015. In 2017, Carter became the first Hip-Hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Carteris active in giving back to the community, most notably throughhis philanthropic work throughtheShawn Carter Foundation. The Foundation, founded in 2002, is dedicated to helping individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education, encouraging them to tap into their potential.Since the foundation launched, Shawn Carter Scholars are studying at over 100 institutions of highereducationthroughout the nation.

AboutLive Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment(NYSE: LYV)is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.

