- Company to Host Webcast Presentation and Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 18 -

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) today announced that data from FORWARD-5 and pooled data from FORWARD-4 and FORWARD-5, two phase 3 studies of ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), will be presented at the Society of Biological Psychiatry (SOBP) Annual Meeting in San Diego, Calif. Management will also host a webcast presentation on May 18, 2017 to discuss the data. ALKS 5461 is a once-daily, oral investigational medicine with a novel mechanism of action for the adjunctive treatment of MDD in patients who have an inadequate response to standard therapies for clinical depression.

Webcast Presentation and Conference Call

Alkermes will host a webcast presentation with accompanying slides on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST), to discuss ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD. The webcast player may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. To participate in the question and answer session, please also dial-in to the conference call which may be accessed by dialing +1 888 424 8151 for U.S. callers and +1 847 585 4422 for international callers. The conference call ID number is 6037988. The webcast presentation will be archived on the Investors section of the Alkermes website for at least 90 days.

About ALKS 5461

ALKS 5461 is a proprietary, investigational, once-daily oral medicine that acts as a balanced neuromodulator in the brain and represents a novel mechanism of action for the adjunctive treatment of MDD. ALKS 5461 consists of samidorphan and buprenorphine, and is designed to rebalance brain function that is dysregulated in the state of depression. In October 2013, the FDA granted Fast Track status for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapies.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005958/en/

Contacts:

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors:

Eva Stroynowski, +1 781-609-6377

or

Sandy Coombs, +1 781-609-6377

or

For Media:

Jennifer Snyder, +1 781-609-6166