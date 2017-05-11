Magna Announces 2017 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders. A total of 277,209,607 Common Shares or 72.69% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes cast in person at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Nominee Votes FOR Scott B. Bonham 99.76% Peter G. Bowie 99.72% Lady Barbara Judge 97.97% Dr. Kurt J. Lauk 99.83% Cynthia A. Niekamp 99.82% William A. Ruh 99.86% Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera 98.77% Donald J. Walker 99.87% Lawrence D. Worrall 98.67% William L. Young 98.71%

Additionally, Magna's advisory "say on pay" vote received 92.19% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes cast in person at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

OUR BUSINESS[1 ]

We are a leading global automotive supplier with 321 manufacturing operations and 102 product development, engineering and sales centres in 29 countries. We have over 159,000 employees focused on delivering superior value to our customers through innovative products and processes, and world class manufacturing. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, vision, closure and roof systems and have electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit our website athttp://www.magna.com.

[1]Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

Appendix "A"

VOTING RESULTS - 2017 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld/Against # % # % Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director 258,195,412 99.76 614,135 0.24 Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director 258,075,876 99.72 733,670 0.28 Elect Lady Barbara Judge as Director 253,553,704 97.97 5,255,843 2.03 Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director 258,370,214 99.83 439,332 0.17 Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director 258,350,970 99.82 458,576 0.18 Elect William A. Ruh as Director 258,436,555 99.86 372,993 0.14 Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director 255,613,802 98.77 3,195,744 1.23 Elect Donald J. Walker as Director 258,481,919 99.87 327,565 0.13 Elect Lawrence D. Worrall as Director 255,373,016 98.67 3,436,531 1.33 Elect William L. Young as Director 255,479,889 98.71 3,329,659 1.29 Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors 276,184,420 99.63 1,022,261 0.37 Advisory Resolution on Approach to Executive Compensation 238,602,711 92.19 20,205,970 7.81

