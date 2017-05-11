Bombardier Inc. / Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-A))(TSX: BBD.B (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-B))(OTCQX: BDRBF (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=BDRBF)) announced today that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 14, 2017 were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held in Dorval, Quebec earlier today. The detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.
Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 15 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:
|Candidates
|Votes for
|% for
|Abstentions
|% of abstentions
|Laurent Beaudoin
|3,123,655,197
|95.45%
|148,864,598
|4.55%
|Pierre Beaudoin
|3,021,325,300
|92.32%
|251,178,675
|7.68%
|Alain Bellemare
|3,238,110,043
|98.95%
|34,417,164
|1.05%
|Joanne Bissonnette
|3,152,698,668
|96.34%
|119,828,539
|3.66%
|J. R. André Bombardier
|3,147,553,938
|96.18%
|124,965,269
|3.82%
|Martha Finn Brooks
|3,240,588,533
|99.02%
|31,932,226
|0.98%
|Jean-Louis Fontaine
|3,149,975,936
|96.26%
|122,551,271
|3.74%
|Sheila Fraser
|3,231,710,706
|98.75%
|40,816,501
|1.25%
|August W. Henningsen
|3,183,895,213
|97.29%
|88,631,994
|2.71%
|Pierre Marcouiller
|3,249,248,025
|99.29%
|23,279,182
|0.71%
|Vikram Pandit (Lead Director)
|3,151,043,210
|96.29%
|121,431,548
|3.71%
|Patrick Pichette
|3,118,534,618
|95.30%
|153,954,588
|4.70%
|Carlos E. Represas
|3,168,724,432
|96.83%
|103,796,327
|3.17%
|Antony N. Tyler
|3,258,549,603
|99.57%
|13,971,156
|0.43%
|Beatrice Weder di Mauro
|3,242,678,516
|99.09%
|29,839,843
|0.91%
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com (http://bombardier.com/) or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier (https://twitter.com/Bombardier).
Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.
Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727
