voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Highlights

Total revenues for the first quarter decreased 7.0% to kEUR 4,530 from kEUR 4,870

Systems revenues for the first quarter decreased 39.2% to kEUR 1,693 from kEUR 2,783

Services revenues for the first quarter increased 35.9% to kEUR 2,837 from kEUR 2,087

Second quarter ended June 30, 2017 revenue guidance of between kEUR 5,500 and kEUR 6,500

Reaffirm full year 2017 guidance

Dr. Ingo Ederer, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented, "We enter 2017 with great momentum and a strong focus on executing on our strategy 2020. This will help us to continue to achieve our goals and to generate sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders. We rigorously leverage all our strengths: our global presence with a highly talented and motivated team, our leadership in 3D printing technology and our in-depth market knowledge. The opportunities all around the world are vast and we are ready to take them."

First Quarter 2017 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 decreased by 7.0% to kEUR 4,530 compared to kEUR 4,870 in the first quarter of 2016.

Revenues from our Systems segment, which focuses on the development, production and sale of 3D printers, decreased 39.2% to kEUR 1,693 in the first quarter of 2017 from kEUR 2,783 in last year's first quarter. The Company delivered two new printers in the first quarter of 2017, compared to three new printers delivered in last year's first quarter. Systems revenues also include all revenues from consumables, spare parts and maintenance. Systems revenues represented 37.4% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 57.1% in last year's first quarter.

Revenues from our Services segment, which focuses on the printing of on-demand parts for our customers, increased 35.9% to kEUR 2,837 in the first quarter of 2017 from kEUR 2,087 in the comparative period of 2016. This was mainly due to higher revenue contribution from the German operation and our subsidiary voxeljet America Inc. ("voxeljet America") amounting to kEUR 2,085 and kEUR 548 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 1,657 and kEUR 363 in last year's first quarter. The increase is also attributable to the revenue contribution amounting to kEUR 124 from our Chinese operation (voxeljet China) which was established during the second quarter of 2016.

Cost of sales was kEUR 2,949 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 3,539 for the first quarter of 2016.

Gross profit was kEUR 1,581 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 1,331 in the first quarter of 2016.

Gross profit for our Systems segment decreased to kEUR 353 in the first quarter of 2017 from kEUR 693 in the first quarter of 2016. The gross profit margin for this segment decreased to 20.9% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross profit is mainly due to the decline of revenues. The decrease of gross profit margin resulted mainly from weaker contributions from the areas of spare parts, maintenance, and consumables which were related to the move to our new facility in Friedberg, Germany. This was partially offset by improved gross profit as well as gross profit margin contribution from voxeljet America.

Gross profit for our Services segment increased to kEUR 1,228 in the first quarter of 2017 from kEUR 638 in the first quarter of 2016. The gross profit margin for this segment increased to 43.3% in the first quarter of 2017 from 30.6% in the first quarter of 2016. This was mainly related to higher gross profit and gross profit margin contribution from the German operation as well as voxeljet America due to a higher utilization in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the last year's same period.

Selling expenses were kEUR 1,385 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 1,203 in the first quarter of 2016. The increase of kEUR 182 was mainly due to higher personnel expenses related to an increase in headcount of nine full time employees compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Administrative expenses were kEUR 1,194 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 1,096 in the first quarter of 2016.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses increase to kEUR 1,497 in the first quarter of 2017 from kEUR 1,307 in the first quarter 2016. The increase of kEUR 190 was mainly due to higher expenses for materials and external services related to various projects.

Other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2017 were kEUR 190 compared to kEUR 1,129 in the prior year period. This was mainly due to lower losses from foreign currency transactions amounting to kEUR 138 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 1,104 in the first quarter of 2016.

Other operating income was kEUR 297 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 317 in the first quarter of 2016. This slight decrease was mainly due to a smaller amount of release of deferred income regarding our sale and lease back transaction which amounted KEUR 54 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 74 in last year's same period.

Operating loss was kEUR 2,388 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to an operating loss of kEUR 3,087 in the comparative period in 2016. The decrease is mainly due to the significant improvement of gross profit from the Services segment partially offset by a decrease from the Systems Segment. Overall gross profit improved by kEUR 250. In addition other operating expense improved by kEUR 939. This was partially offset by higher research and development and selling expenses.

Financial result was a negative of kEUR 43 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a negative financial result of kEUR 27 in the comparative period in 2016.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was kEUR 2,431 or EUR 0.65 per share, as compared to net loss of kEUR 3,114, or EUR 0.84 per share, in the first quarter of 2016.

Based on a conversion rate of five American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") per ordinary share, net loss is EUR 0.13 per ADS for the three months ended 2017, compared to EUR 0.17 from the comparative period of 2016.

Business Outlook

Our revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2017 is in the range of kEUR 5,500 to kEUR 6,500.

We reaffirm our guidance for the full year ended December 31, 2017.

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of kEUR 26,000 and kEUR 28,000

Gross margin is expected to be above 40%

Operating expenses for the full year are expected as follows: SG&A expenses in the range of kEUR 9,250 and kEUR 10,250 and R&D expenses to be approximately kEUR 4,750 to kEUR 5,750. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be between kEUR 3,000 and kEUR 4,000.

EBITDA is expected to be neutral-to-positive in 2017

Capital expenditures are projected to be in the range of kEUR 8,000 to kEUR 9,000, which primarily includes ongoing investments in our global subsidiaries.

Our total backlog of 3D printer orders at March 31, 2017 was kEUR 4,302, which represents five 3D printers. This compares to a backlog of kEUR 3,784 representing five 3D printers, at December 31, 2016. As production and delivery of our printers is generally characterized by lead times ranging between three to nine months, the conversion rate of order backlog into revenue is dependent on the equipping process for the respective 3D printer as well as the timing of customers' requested deliveries.

At March 31, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of kEUR 6,941 and held kEUR 11,657 of investments in bond funds, which are included in current financial assets on our consolidated statements of financial position.

Exchange rate

This press release contains translations of certain U.S. dollar amounts into euros at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from U.S. dollars to euros in this press release were made at a rate of USD 1.0698 to EUR 1.00, the noon buying rate of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for the euro on March 31, 2017.

About voxeljet

voxeljet is a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. The Company provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers serving the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit http://www.voxeljet.de/en/.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance. Any statements that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''intends,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''aims,'' or other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, business outlook, the industry in which we operate and the trends that may affect the industry or us. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control and that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including those risks identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the risk that our revenues may fall short of the guidance we have provided in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

voxeljet AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Notes 03/31/2017 12/31/2016 (€ in thousands) unaudited Current assets 33,601 37,506 Cash and cash equivalents 7 6,941 7,849 Financial assets 7 11,657 12,579 Trade receivables 3,550 4,133 Inventories 3 9,475 11,213 Income tax receivables 8 8 Other assets 1,970 1,724 Non-current assets 28,003 24,633 Financial assets 7 211 211 Intangible assets 4 861 842 Property, plant and equipment 5 26,872 23,521 Other assets 59 59 Total assets 61,604 62,139 Notes 03/31/2017 12/31/2016 (€ in thousands) unaudited Current liabilities 6,971 5,517 Deferred income 405 332 Trade payables 2,654 1,765 Financial liabilities 7 1,285 1,297 Other liabilities and provisions 6 2,627 2,123 Non-current liabilities 5,513 5,086 Deferred income 116 177 Deferred tax liabilities 1 1 Financial liabilities 7 5,315 4,817 Other liabilities and provisions 6 81 91 Equity 49,120 51,536 Subscribed capital 3,720 3,720 Capital reserves 75,827 75,827 Accumulated deficit (31,400) (28,971) Accumulated other comprehensive income 888 873 Equity attributable to the owners of the company 49,035 51,449 Non-controlling interests 85 87 Total equity and liabilities 61,604 62,139

voxeljet AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended March 31, Notes 2017 2016 (€ in thousands, except share and share data) Revenues 8, 9 4,530 4,870 Cost of sales (2,949) (3,539) Gross profit 8 1,581 1,331 Selling expenses (1,385) (1,203) Administrative expenses (1,194) (1,096) Research and development expenses (1,497) (1,307) Other operating expenses (190) (1,129) Other operating income 297 317 Operating loss (2,388) (3,087) Finance expense (47) (30) Finance income 4 3 Financial result (43) (27) Loss before income taxes (2,431) (3,114) Income tax (expense) benefit Net loss (2,431) (3,114) Other comprehensive income 15 608 Total comprehensive loss (2,416) (2,506) Loss attributable to: Owner of the Company (2,429) (3,114) Non-controlling interests (2) (2,431) (3,114) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owner of the Company (2,414) (2,506) Non-controlling interests (2) (2,416) (2,506) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 3,720,000 3,720,000 Loss per share basic/ diluted (EUR) (0.65) (0.84)

voxeljet AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

(€ in thousands) Attributable to the owners of the company Subscribed capital Capital

reserves Accumulated

deficit Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2016 3,720 75,671 (17,684) (238) 61,469 61,469 Loss for the period (3,114) (3,114) (3,114) Net changes in fair value of available for sale financial assets 2 2 2 Foreign currency translations 606 606 606 Balance at March 31, 2016 3,720 75,671 (20,798) 370 58,963 58,963 (€ in thousands) Attributable to the owners of the company Subscribed capital Capital

reserves Accumulated

deficit Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2017 3,720 75,827 (28,971) 873 51,449 87 51,536 Loss for the period (2,429) (2,429) (2) (2,431) Foreign currency translations 15 15 15 Balance at March 31, 2017 3,720 75,827 (31,400) 888 49,035 85 49,120

voxeljet AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (€ in thousands) Cash Flow from operating activities Loss for the period (2,431) (3,114) Depreciation and amortization 684 620 Foreign currency exchange differences on loans to subsidiaries 1 578 Impairment losses on trade receivables 60 0 Proceeds from customer loans 10 Change in working capital 84 669 Trade and other receivables, inventories and current assets (786) (1,574) Trade payables 322 903 Other liabilities, provisions and deferred income 548 1,340 Total (1,602) (1,237) Cash Flow from investing activities Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (687) (23) Net proceeds from disposal of financial assets 922 1,011 Total 235 988 Cash Flow from financing activities Repayment from bank overdrafts and lines of credit (39) (90) Repayment of sale and leaseback obligation (100) (123) Repayment of finance lease obligation (10) (12) Proceeds (repayment) of long-term debt 594 (51) Total 445 (276) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (922) (525) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,849 2,086 Changes to cash and equivalents due to foreign exchanges rates 14 28 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,941 1,589 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest paid 47 26 Interest received 2 2

voxeljet AG

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Preparation of financial statements

Our consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of voxeljet AG, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries voxeljet America Inc., voxeljet UK Ltd. and voxeljet India Pvt. Ltd., as well as voxeljet China Co. Ltd., which are collectively referred to herein as the 'Group' or the 'Company.'

Our consolidated interim financial statements were prepared in compliance with all applicable measurement and presentation rules contained in International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as set forth by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC'). The designation IFRS also includes all valid International Accounting Standards ('IAS'); and the designation IFRIC also includes all valid interpretations of the Standing Interpretations Committee ('SIC'). Specifically, these financial statements were prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements and the measurement principles for interim financial reporting purposes specified by IAS 34.

The IASB issued a number of new IFRS standards which are required to be adopted in annual periods beginning after December 31, 2016.

Standard Effective date Descriptions IFRS 15 01/2018 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Amendment Effective Date of IFRS 15

Amendment Clarifications to IFRS 15 IFRS 9 01/2018 Financial Instruments IFRS 2 01/2018 Amendments Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions IFRS 4 01/2018 Amendments Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts IAS 40 01/2018 Amendment Transfers of Investment Property IFRIC 22 01/2018 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Improvements to IFRS (2014 2016) 01/2018 IFRS 1, IAS 28 IFRS 16 01/2019 Leases IFRS 10, IAS 28 indefinite Amendment Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

Amendment Effective Date

IFRS 15 establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue is recognized. It replaces existing revenue recognition guidance, including IAS 18 Revenue, IAS 11 Construction Contracts and IFRIC 13 Customer Loyalty Programmes. IFRS 15 is effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018, with early adoption permitted. The Company has developed a project plan to analyze the potential impact IFRS 15 will have on its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures as well as its business processes, systems and controls. This includes reviewing revenue contracts across all revenue streams and evaluating potential differences that would result from applying the requirements under the new guidance. Based on the analysis conducted to date, the Company is currently evaluating the impact of the adoption of this standard on its consolidated financial statements and the method of adoption.

Regarding further new standards, amendments or interpretations, the Company has not yet determined what impact the new standards will have on the financial statements.

The interim financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 were authorized for issue by the Management Board on May 11, 2017.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these interim financial statements are set out in the Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2016, which can be found in its Annual Report on Form 20-F that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These policies have been applied to all financial periods presented.

3. Inventories

03/31/2017 12/31/2016 (€ in thousands) Raw materials and merchandise 2,001 1,850 Work in progress 7,474 9,363 Total 9,475 11,213

4. Intangible assets

03/31/2017 12/31/2016 (€ in thousands) Software 493 515 Licenses 156 162 Prepayments made on intangible assets 212 165 Total 861 842

5. Property, plant and equipment

03/31/2017 12/31/2016 (€ in thousands) Land, buildings and leasehold improvements 11,913 12,020 Plant and machinery (includes assets under finance lease) 9,131 6,730 Other facilities, factory and office equipment 1,490 1,522 Assets under construction and prepayments made 4,338 3,249 Total 26,872 23,521 Leased assets included in Property, Plant and Equipment: 1,115 1,208 Printers 888 964 Printers leased to customers under operating lease 130 141 Other factory equipment 97 103

No impairment of non-financial assets was recorded in the three-months period ended March 31, 2017.

6. Other liabilities and provisions

03/31/2017 12/31/2016 (€ in thousands) Customer deposits 400 183 Liabilities from VAT 157 174 Employee bonus 384 143 Accruals for management compensation 36 Accruals for vacation and overtime 352 170 Accruals for licenses 193 258 Liabilities from payroll 215 211 Accruals for commissions 82 190 Accruals for compensation of Supervisory board 225 180 Accrual for warranty 415 400 Others 249 305 Total 2,708 2,214

7. Financial instruments

The fair value of a financial instrument is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

The fair value hierarchy defines the following levels:

Level 1: Quoted prices of the respective financial asset or financial liability in active markets

Level 2: Other directly observable input parameters which contribute to establishing the fair value based on a valuation model

Level 3: Input parameters not based on observable market data

Under IAS 39 there are the following categories:

(I) A financial asset or financial liability at fair value through profit or loss

(II) Held-to-maturity investments

(III) Available-for-sale financial assets

(IV) Loans and receivables

(V) Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost

03/31/2017 I. II. III. IV. V. Fair Value Level Assets Non-current assets Restricted cash 206 206 Level 1 Equity securities 5 5 Level 3 Current assets Bond funds 11,657 11,657 Level 1 Cash and cash equivalents 6,941 6,941 Level 1 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 5,073 4,476 Level 2 Finance lease obligation 242 236 Level 2 Current liabilities Bank overdraft 185 185 Long-term debt 662 657 Level 2 Finance lease obligation 438 432 Level 2

12/31/2016 I. II. III. IV. V. Fair Value Level Assets Non-current assets Restricted cash 206 206 Level 1 Equity securities 5 5 Level 3 Current assets Bond funds 11,657 11,657 Level 1 Note receivable 922 922 Level 1 Cash and cash equivalents 7,849 7,849 Level 1 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 4,448 3,770 Level 2 Finance lease obligation 369 354 Level 2 Current liabilities Bank overdraft 224 224 Long-term debt 651 644 Level 2 Finance lease obligation 422 416 Level 2

The fair value of the Company's investments in the bond funds was determined based on the unit prices quoted by the respective fund management company.

The fair value of long-term debt was determined using discounted cash flow models based on the relevant forward interest rate yield curves. The fair value of finance lease obligations was determined using discounted cash flow models on market interest rates available to the Company for similar transactions at the relevant date.

Due to their short maturity and the current low level of interest rates, the carrying amounts of credit lines and bank overdrafts approximate fair value.

8. Segment reporting

The following table summarizes segment reporting. The sum of the amounts of the two segments equals the total for the Group in each of the periods.

Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 (€ in thousands) SYSTEMS SERVICES SYSTEMS SERVICES Revenues 1,693 2,837 2,783 2,087 Gross profit 353 1,228 693 638 Gross profit in 20.9% 43.3% 24.9% 30.6%

9. Revenues

The Group's revenues by geographic region were as follows:

Quarter ended March 31, 2017 2016 (€ in thousands) EMEA 2,838 3,409 France 525 1,470 Germany 1,431 1,108 Others 882 831 Asia Pacific 279 1,017 Taiwan 16 906 Others 263 111 Americas 1,413 444 United States 1,252 444 Others 161 Total 4,530 4,870

10. Subsequent event

Stock option plan

In April 2017, the Supervisory Board adopted and approved Option Plan 2017, following shareholder's approval in the 2016 Annual General Meeting. The plan authorizes to grant, up to 372,000 registered no-par value shares of stock options to employees and members of the management board.

