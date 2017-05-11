XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Expands Last Mile Network in Chicagoland

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 11, 2017 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) today announced a major expansion of its last mile logistics network in the Chicagoland area. The new facility in Bolingbrook, Ill., effectively doubles the capacity of the company's market delivery center (MDC) in Chicago to nearly 100,000 square feet. The new hub serves some of the nation's most well-known retailers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers of heavy goods.

XPO is the North American leader in the home delivery of furniture, appliances, large electronics, home exercise equipment and other heavy goods. The company operates 46 MDCs in the United States. Each site provides a range of services, including storage, assembly, packing, quality control, scheduling and returns management.

Charles Hitt, president of XPO Logistics' last mile business unit, said, "We've seen a strong increase in demand for our services as consumers gain confidence in making major purchases online. Our strategic expansion in the Chicagoland area gives us the capacity to handle our customers' growth and flex with their seasonal requirements."

Hitt added, "When we arrange a delivery to someone's home, we become a brand ambassador for the retailer or e-tailer. It's our job to ensure a satisfactory consumer experience. We manage this through sophisticated technology and constant engagement with the independent contractors who perform these deliveries."

XPO facilitates over 12 million last mile deliveries annually. The company's cutting-edge technology provides constant visibility of goods in transit and enables real-time consumer feedback.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

