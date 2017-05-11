Nutritional Supplements Market in the U.S., 2016-2020: Supplement Sales Expected to Reach $18.3 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nutritional Supplements in the U.S., 7th Edition" report to their offering.

"Nutritional Supplements in the U.S., 7th Edition" contains comprehensive data on the U.S. market for dietary supplements, including historical (2011-2015) and forecasted (2016-2020) retail sales data. The report discusses key trends affecting the marketplace, trends driving growth, and consumer demographics. In addition, the report discusses the key supplement marketers and retailers providing nutritional supplements in the U.S., providing rankings of marketers in terms of sales for a number of different nutritional supplement segments and categories.

Focused targeting and specialized supplementation are the key trends shaping the nutritional supplements market over the next five years as sales continue to maintain a steady, moderate growth over the next five years. Consumers are looking for more condition-specific supplements that provide specific health benefits and are eschewing multivitamins. Digestive health supplements and probiotics will continue seeing double-digit growth as a supplements category, while the bone and joint categories will continue to decline. Brain health is another important area of supplementation, spurred on by an aging population worried more and more about losing cognitive function with age. Marketers are also focusing more products directly towards women, with supplements supporting fertility and pregnancy becoming a major component of women's supplements. These trends will push sales of supplements to $18.3 billion by 2020, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2016 and 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

Market & Forecast

Driving Trends for Nutritional Supplements

Condition-Specific Supplement Market Trends

The Omega-3 Oil Supplements Market

Children's Supplements in Decline

Herbal Supplements Continue to Beat Long-Term Trend

Developing Consumer Trust in the Supplements Industry

Nutritional Supplement Marketers

Segment, 2015/2016 (percent)

Mergers & Acquisitions in the Supplements Sector

Leading Marketers in Condition-Specific Supplements

Retail Nutritional Supplement Sales

Natural Channel Enjoys a Stronger 2015

Mass-Market Retailer Trends

Brick & Mortar Stealthily Moving Into Online Sales

Private Label

Good Science Key to Driving Sales

Regulations & Legislation Trends

New Product Trends

Demographic Trends



Chapter 2: Market Overview

Key Points

Scope

Product Categories and Classifications

Methodology

Mass-Market Product Classifications

Driving Trends for Nutritional Supplements

Female Supplement Consumers and Gender-Specific Supplements

Targeting & Individualization: Even Multivitamins Become Specific

Digestive Supplements Will Continue to Eat Market Share

Enticing More Ethnic Diversity in Supplement Sales

Developing More Consumer Trust in the Supplements Industry

Good Science, Safety Increasingly Important for Driving Sales

Forecast



Chapter 3: Market Size and Composition

Key Points

Nutritional Supplement Sales Maintain Growth

Mass-Market Nutritional Supplement

Private-Label Sales Continue to Lag

The Omega-3 Oil Supplements Market

Sales of Children's Supplements Notch Downward

Herbal Supplements Continue to Beat-Long Term Trend

Condition-Specific Supplement Market Trends

Digestive Health Led by Booming Probiotic Sales

Vitamin C & Immunity Supplements on a Wild Ride

Bone & Joint Health Supplement Sales Continue to Slide

Brain & Heart Health Categories One Hit Wonders



Chapter 4: The Marketers

Key Points

Mergers & Acquisitions in the Supplements Sector

Key Marketers by Segment

Mineral Supplements

Multivitamins

1 & 2 Letter Vitamins

Liquid Vitamins

Leading Marketers in Condition-Specific Supplements

Probiotics and Digestive Health Supplements

Vitamin C & Immunity

Supplements, 2015/2016 (thousand $ and percent)

Eye Health Supplements

Joint Health Supplements

Supplements, 2015/2016 (thousand $ and percent)

Bone Health Supplements

Heart Health Supplements

Brain Health Supplements



Chapter 5: Retailer & Marketing Trends

Key Points

Nutritional Supplement Sales by Channel

Natural Channel Enjoys a Stronger 2015

Mass-Market Retailer Trends

Brick & Mortar Stealthily Moving Into Online Sales

Private Label

Marketing Highlights

Good Science Key to Driving Sales

Retailers Can Use Branded Ingredients to Highlight Products

Pregnancy, Technology, & Supplements: A Winning Combination



Strong Connection Between Vitamin Angels & Supplement Retailers

Regulations & Legislation Trends

New York Attorney General Takes on the Supplement Industry

Mislabeled & Adulterated Supplements an Ongoing Issue

Self-Regulatory Efforts on Advertising

Quality Certification for Supplements Remains Confusing

New Federal GMO Labeling Law Will Have Little Effect on Supplements Industry



Chapter 6: New Product Trends

Key Points

Top New Supplement Product Trends

Vegetarian & Vegan Supplements

Whole Food Supplements

Curcumin and Turmeric

Probiotics & Digestive Supplements Remain Popular

New Digestive Enzyme Supplements

Wide Variety of New Cognitive Health Supplements

Heart Health Staying in the Spotlight

Nutrition

Omega-3 Supplements

Algae & Terrestrial Plant-Based Oils

Antioxidant Supplements Still Hot in 2016

Energy Supplements

New Bone Support Supplements

New Immunity Support Supplement Products

New Joint Health Supplement Formulations Entice Consumers

Children's Supplements: Beyond Pills and Multivitamins

Wide Array of New Multivitamin Products

Beyond the Pill for New Supplements

Gummy Supplements Continue to Shine

Pace of New Liquid Supplement Introductions Outgrows Sales



Chapter 7: Demographic Trends

Key Points

Supplements Used by Over Half of Adults

Age Remains Top Factor to Supplement Use

Two-Thirds of Supplement Users Take Them Once a Day

Multivitamins Remain the Most Popular Type of Supplement

Key Demographics for the Most Popular Supplement Types

Supplement Users and Health

Supplement Users Also Likelier To Be Trying to Eat Healthily

Supplement Users More Proactive With Health Practitioners

Caplets/Tablets Most Commonly Used Supplement Form

Children's Vitamins Demographics

Brand Demographics



