Nutritional Supplements Market in the U.S., 2016-2020: Supplement Sales Expected to Reach $18.3 Billion - Research and Markets

"Nutritional Supplements in the U.S., 7th Edition" contains comprehensive data on the U.S. market for dietary supplements, including historical (2011-2015) and forecasted (2016-2020) retail sales data. The report discusses key trends affecting the marketplace, trends driving growth, and consumer demographics. In addition, the report discusses the key supplement marketers and retailers providing nutritional supplements in the U.S., providing rankings of marketers in terms of sales for a number of different nutritional supplement segments and categories.
Focused targeting and specialized supplementation are the key trends shaping the nutritional supplements market over the next five years as sales continue to maintain a steady, moderate growth over the next five years. Consumers are looking for more condition-specific supplements that provide specific health benefits and are eschewing multivitamins. Digestive health supplements and probiotics will continue seeing double-digit growth as a supplements category, while the bone and joint categories will continue to decline. Brain health is another important area of supplementation, spurred on by an aging population worried more and more about losing cognitive function with age. Marketers are also focusing more products directly towards women, with supplements supporting fertility and pregnancy becoming a major component of women's supplements. These trends will push sales of supplements to $18.3 billion by 2020, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2016 and 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Scope & Methodology
Market & Forecast
Driving Trends for Nutritional Supplements
Condition-Specific Supplement Market Trends
The Omega-3 Oil Supplements Market
Children's Supplements in Decline
Herbal Supplements Continue to Beat Long-Term Trend
Developing Consumer Trust in the Supplements Industry
Nutritional Supplement Marketers
Segment, 2015/2016 (percent)
Mergers & Acquisitions in the Supplements Sector
Leading Marketers in Condition-Specific Supplements
Retail Nutritional Supplement Sales
Natural Channel Enjoys a Stronger 2015
Mass-Market Retailer Trends
Brick & Mortar Stealthily Moving Into Online Sales
Private Label
Good Science Key to Driving Sales
Regulations & Legislation Trends
New Product Trends
Demographic Trends
Chapter 2: Market Overview
Key Points
Scope
Product Categories and Classifications
Methodology
Mass-Market Product Classifications
Driving Trends for Nutritional Supplements
Female Supplement Consumers and Gender-Specific Supplements
Targeting & Individualization: Even Multivitamins Become Specific
Digestive Supplements Will Continue to Eat Market Share
Enticing More Ethnic Diversity in Supplement Sales
Developing More Consumer Trust in the Supplements Industry
Good Science, Safety Increasingly Important for Driving Sales
Forecast
Chapter 3: Market Size and Composition
Key Points
Nutritional Supplement Sales Maintain Growth
Mass-Market Nutritional Supplement
Private-Label Sales Continue to Lag
The Omega-3 Oil Supplements Market
Sales of Children's Supplements Notch Downward
Herbal Supplements Continue to Beat-Long Term Trend
Condition-Specific Supplement Market Trends
Digestive Health Led by Booming Probiotic Sales
Vitamin C & Immunity Supplements on a Wild Ride
Bone & Joint Health Supplement Sales Continue to Slide
Brain & Heart Health Categories One Hit Wonders
Chapter 4: The Marketers
Key Points
Mergers & Acquisitions in the Supplements Sector
Key Marketers by Segment
Mineral Supplements
Multivitamins
1 & 2 Letter Vitamins
Liquid Vitamins
Leading Marketers in Condition-Specific Supplements
Probiotics and Digestive Health Supplements
Vitamin C & Immunity
Supplements, 2015/2016 (thousand $ and percent)
Eye Health Supplements
Joint Health Supplements
Supplements, 2015/2016 (thousand $ and percent)
Bone Health Supplements
Heart Health Supplements
Brain Health Supplements
Chapter 5: Retailer & Marketing Trends
Key Points
Nutritional Supplement Sales by Channel
Natural Channel Enjoys a Stronger 2015
Mass-Market Retailer Trends
Brick & Mortar Stealthily Moving Into Online Sales
Private Label
Marketing Highlights
Good Science Key to Driving Sales
Retailers Can Use Branded Ingredients to Highlight Products
Pregnancy, Technology, & Supplements: A Winning Combination
Strong Connection Between Vitamin Angels & Supplement Retailers
Regulations & Legislation Trends
New York Attorney General Takes on the Supplement Industry
Mislabeled & Adulterated Supplements an Ongoing Issue
Self-Regulatory Efforts on Advertising
Quality Certification for Supplements Remains Confusing
New Federal GMO Labeling Law Will Have Little Effect on Supplements Industry
Chapter 6: New Product Trends
Key Points
Top New Supplement Product Trends
Vegetarian & Vegan Supplements
Whole Food Supplements
Curcumin and Turmeric
Probiotics & Digestive Supplements Remain Popular
New Digestive Enzyme Supplements
Wide Variety of New Cognitive Health Supplements
Heart Health Staying in the Spotlight
Nutrition
Omega-3 Supplements
Algae & Terrestrial Plant-Based Oils
Antioxidant Supplements Still Hot in 2016
Energy Supplements
New Bone Support Supplements
New Immunity Support Supplement Products
New Joint Health Supplement Formulations Entice Consumers
Children's Supplements: Beyond Pills and Multivitamins
Wide Array of New Multivitamin Products
Beyond the Pill for New Supplements
Gummy Supplements Continue to Shine
Pace of New Liquid Supplement Introductions Outgrows Sales
Chapter 7: Demographic Trends
Key Points
Supplements Used by Over Half of Adults
Age Remains Top Factor to Supplement Use
Two-Thirds of Supplement Users Take Them Once a Day
Multivitamins Remain the Most Popular Type of Supplement
Key Demographics for the Most Popular Supplement Types
Supplement Users and Health
Supplement Users Also Likelier To Be Trying to Eat Healthily
Supplement Users More Proactive With Health Practitioners
Caplets/Tablets Most Commonly Used Supplement Form
Children's Vitamins Demographics
Brand Demographics
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nh4qhr/nutritional
