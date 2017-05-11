Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial panel personal computer (PC) marketreport. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global industrial panel PC market is highly fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers. Advantech and AAEON, with their wide range of industrial panel PC offerings, are continuously trying to capture relatively higher market shares than other competitors.

"The global industrial panel PC market is expected to account for more than 60% market share from small and medium-sized manufacturers, while the remaining 40% share will come from major international vendors. The panel PC products are undifferentiated; therefore, the market is highly competitive," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio.

The major players are continuously facing a threat from unorganized vendors in terms of pricing. The adherence to IP ratings are the key differentiating factors for the international players to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

Top five industrial panel PC market vendors

AAEON

AAEON is one of the prominent manufacturers of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms. Its products include industrial motherboards, industrial displays, rugged tablets, PC/104, PICMG and COM modules, embedded SBCs, embedded controllers, network appliances, and related accessories. AAEON became a member of the ASUS group in 2011.

Advantech

Advantech is a leading manufacturer of embedded computing boards, industrial automation products, industrial computers, applied computers, and industrial monitors. Its panel PCs are designed with a high-performance platform, compact chassis, comprehensive functionality, high brightness LCDs, and user-friendly touchscreens.

Beckhoff Automation

Beckhoff Automation is a leading manufacturer of industrial PCs, I/Os, fieldbus components, drive technology, and automation software. The company has expertise in customized industrial computers that serves across broad industrial applications. These computers are based on open standard and are incorporated into rugged housing for demanding environments.

Kontron

Kontron is a pioneer in embedded computing technology and IoT platform solutions. The company provides a comprehensive range of hardware, middleware, and services. Kontron implements new technologies and applications across multiple industries with its leading-edge standard products and solution-ready platforms.

Siemens

Siemens has in-depth expertise in manufacturing automation-related products for both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries. Its products mainly focus on the areas of automation, electrification, and digitalization. The Siemens industrial panel PCs are optimally used for visualization of tasks in a machine or a plant.

