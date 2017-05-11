United Kingdom Data Centre Market Landscape 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre Landscape - United Kingdom" newsletter to their offering.

This new service 'Data Centre Landscape' provides a complete searchable analysis of the key 3rd party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the United Kingdom of which we identified 232.



The data can be searched by:



- Data Centre Providers

- Data Centre Facilities (with the main city location)

- Carrier Based or Carrier Neutral Data Centre

- Data Centre Business Model (Specialized Data Centre, Hosting or Cloud Data Centre or Telecoms Based Data Centre)

- Data Centre Tier Grade (1 to 4) - based on claimed the Data Centre facility grade

- Data Centre Raised Floor Space (by m2)

- Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP - by MW)

- Data Centre Power Density - (DCCP divided by Data Centre raised floor space in kW per m2)

- Data Centre Notes - may include additional information on expansion plans, business model, services offered or historical information.



Additionally, the Data Centre Analysis data sheet provides the following summary analysis:



- The total number of Data Centre Providers

- The total number of Data Centre Facilities

- The main locations for Data Centre facilities (by nearest city)

- Total Data Centre raised floor space in m2

- Total Data Centre Customer Power in MW

- Average Data Centre rack space pricing by geographical cluster

- Key new Data Centre expansion news



For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7c3t4/data_centre





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716