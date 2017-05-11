United Kingdom Data Centre Market Landscape 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre Landscape - United Kingdom" newsletter to their offering.
This new service 'Data Centre Landscape' provides a complete searchable analysis of the key 3rd party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the United Kingdom of which we identified 232.
The data can be searched by:
- Data Centre Providers
- Data Centre Facilities (with the main city location)
- Carrier Based or Carrier Neutral Data Centre
- Data Centre Business Model (Specialized Data Centre, Hosting or Cloud Data Centre or Telecoms Based Data Centre)
- Data Centre Tier Grade (1 to 4) - based on claimed the Data Centre facility grade
- Data Centre Raised Floor Space (by m2)
- Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP - by MW)
- Data Centre Power Density - (DCCP divided by Data Centre raised floor space in kW per m2)
- Data Centre Notes - may include additional information on expansion plans, business model, services offered or historical information.
Additionally, the Data Centre Analysis data sheet provides the following summary analysis:
- The total number of Data Centre Providers
- The total number of Data Centre Facilities
- The main locations for Data Centre facilities (by nearest city)
- Total Data Centre raised floor space in m2
- Total Data Centre Customer Power in MW
- Average Data Centre rack space pricing by geographical cluster
- Key new Data Centre expansion news
For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7c3t4/data_centre
