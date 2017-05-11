6-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against BioAmber Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against BioAmber Inc. ("BioAmber" or the "Company") (NYSE: BIOA). Investors, who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to BioAmber's secondary public offering on or about January 23, 2017; and/or on the open market from January 23, 2017 through March 16, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased BioAmber shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint states that throughout the Class Period, BioAmber made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that a large customer of the Company that was expected to purchase $2.8 million of succinic acid in the fourth quarter of 2016 postponed the order to 2017; and as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When this news was announced, BioAmber's stock price lowered materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

