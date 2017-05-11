CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) ("Essential") announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 11, 2017 each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the information circular ("Circular") dated March 8, 2017 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD ------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Number Percent Number Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Garnet K. Amundson 51,006,506 75.13% 16,888,900 24.87% James A. Banister 49,443,001 72.82% 18,452,405 27.18% Michael J. Black 46,173,662 68.01% 21,721,744 31.99% Robert T. German 58,925,823 86.79% 8,969,583 13.21% Nicholas G. Kirton 58,763,568 86.55% 9,131,838 13.45% Robert B. Michaleski 58,907,424 86.76% 8,987,982 13.24%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were passed and a report on the voting results for all matters has been posted under Essential's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and abandonment services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers the largest coil tubing fleet in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

