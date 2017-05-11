The Global Fashion Industry Joins Forces at Copenhagen Fashion Summit

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key players from thefashion industrygathered in Copenhagen today forthe world'sleadingannualeventon sustainability,Copenhagen Fashion Summit.By the end of the dayglobal leaderslikeInditex, H&M, Adidas, Kering,M&Sand Bestsellerhad signed a commitment to accelerate a circular business model.

A significant outcome ofCopenhagen Fashion Summit, which took place today on 11 May 2017 from 9am to 6pm,was the launch of The Call to Action for a Circular Fashion System,presentedon stageby Global Fashion Agenda, the Summit organiser.

Eva Kruse, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, states:

"I'm very pleased that some of the world's leading and biggest companies signed our Call to Action for a Circular Fashion System. I take this as a clear sign that the industry is not only aware of the need to change and the need to strive towards a closed loop system, but also ready to act."

Signatoriesof the Call to Actioncommittodefiningacircularstrategy,tosettingtargetsfor 2020 andtoreportingon theprogressofimplementingthe commitment. Variousglobal leaders like Inditex, H&M, Adidas, Kering,M&Sand Bestsellerpledged their support.

800 decision-makers gathered

Proclaiming that"beinglessbad is notbeinggood",sustainabilityleaderandco-founderof theCradle-to-Cradlemovement,William McDonough,kickedoffthe Summit's nine-hour programme,which boastedmore than 50 high level speakers,includingTiffany & Co. CEO Michael Kowalski,The New York Timeschief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, circular economy authority Dame Ellen MacArthur, founder ofEcoAge Ltd. Livia Firth, fashion designerPrabalGurungand Hugo Boss CEO Mark Langer.

First-ever UN resolution on fashion

In the two days prior to Copenhagen Fashion Summit, students from around the worldworked to draft aUN resolution, the first ever on fashion. Today, they hit the stageto presentthe draft, whichwill be presented to the UN in New York later this year.

New global report: Pulse of the Fashion Industry

Earlier this week, ahead of the Summit, Global Fashion Agenda, in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group, published agroundbreakingin-depth assessment of the fashion industry's environmental and social performance - the first edition of thePulse of the Fashion Industryreport. The 139-page report shows that the industry's sustainability pulse is weak - scoring only 32 out of 100 points - and that especially small and medium-sized firms, which represent about half of the market, have done little to improve their impact.The report is the first of its kind to ever use data from the HIGG Index, the world's leading standard in measuring sustainability performance.

These and many more of the report's findingsare nowavailablefor download.

