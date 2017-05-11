Information Analysis Incorporated: Information Analysis, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Information Analysis, Inc. (OTC PINK: IAIC) today reported results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017. Revenues were $1,482,000 compared to $1,468,000 reported in 2016's first quarter. The Company reported a net loss of $32,000 or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $210,000, or $0.02 per share, in the first quarter 2016.

"The Company's losses were down dramatically in the first quarter in comparison to the first quarter of 2016," Sandor Rosenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IAI said. "This was due, in large part, to the start-up of a new major contract that we have been pursuing during the past year. As a result we expect to achieve higher revenue and net income in excess of $250,000 for the remainder of the year. We are actively pursuing the system modernization business where we have observed an increase in opportunities in both the government and commercial marketplace.

"We continue to pursue merger and acquisitions opportunities."

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology services company. The Company is an e-business, web solution provider and software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and extending their reach to the Internet world.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These include the failure to obtain sufficient contracts, and to profitably complete these contracts. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) 2017 2016 Net revenue: Professional fees $ 1,020 $ 841 Software sales 462 627 Total revenue 1,482 1,468 Cost of goods sold and services provided: Cost of professional fees 535 548 Cost of software sales 447 562 Total cost of sales 982 1,110 Gross margin 500 358 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 534 570 Operating loss (34 ) (212 ) Other income 2 2 Loss before income taxes (32 ) (210 ) Provision for income taxes -- -- Net loss $ (32 ) $ (210 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) Shares used in calculating earnings per share: Basic 11,201,760 11,201,760 Diluted 11,201,760 11,201,760

As of: As of: March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 (in thousands, unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,763 $ 1,895 Accounts receivable, net 1,055 1,157 Prepaid expenses 433 664 Notes receivable (current portion) 4 3 Total current assets 3,255 3,719 Fixed assets, net 22 27 Other assets 6 6 Total assets $ 3,283 $ 3,752 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 235 $ 49 Commissions payable 817 853 Deferred revenue 365 615 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 226 207 Other accrued liabilities 39 396 Total liabilities 1,682 2,120 Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,844,376 shares issued, 11,201,760 outstanding 128 128 Additional paid-in capital 14,631 14,631 Accumulated deficit (12,229 ) (12,197 ) Less treasury stock; 1,642,616 shares at cost (930 ) (930 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,601 1,632 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,283 $ 3,752

Richard S. DeRose (703) 293-7901

SOURCE: Information Analysis, Inc.