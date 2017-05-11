Research and Markets - $19.98 Billion Smart Meters Market 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2022: Leading Players are Itron, Kamstrup, Holley Metering, Honeywell International and Toshiba

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Meters Market by Type (Electric, Water, and Gas), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Technology (Automatic Meter Reading and Advanced Metering Infrastructure), and by Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The global smart meters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 19.98 Billion by 2022.

This growth can be attributed to the rising investments in smart grid projects and increasing upgradation of transmission & distribution infrastructure, government policies, and energy conservation.



The report segments the smart meters market on the basis of technology such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR). The AMI are expected to constitute the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022 because AMI reduces labour cost and several power, water, & gas utilities worldwide are replacing AMR with AMI infrastructure, further creating growth opportunities for the AMI market. The U.S. is the largest market for AMI.



The demand for smart meters in the residential sector is driven by factors such as a surge in demand for central systems and smart end-users (such as nanotechnologies, energy efficient lighting, electric heat pump, and home control network) appliances.



The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The region is the largest market for the infrastructure sector and industrial sector and is taking various steps such as investments in smart grid, smart city & the gas pipeline networks, repair & upgradation of aging infrastructure, preventing electric, water, & gas theft, minimizing inaccurate metering & managing growing electricity, and water scarcity.



High installation costs for end-users could be a restraint of the smart meters market which might lead to decline in profit. Additionally, Radio Frequency (RF) emissions from smart meters are within the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) limits. However, some campaign groups (such as Stop Smart Meters U.K.) in both the U.K. and the U.S. believe smart meters to be an unnecessary health and security risks. Hence, these uncertainties with respect to smart meters would hinder the smart meters market growth.



Leading players in the smart meters market include Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Kamstrup A/S (Denmark), Holley Metering, Ltd. (China), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan). Contracts and agreements was the most commonly adopted strategy by the top players. It was followed by new product developments, expansions and investments, and mergers & acquisitions.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Government Policies

Energy Conservation

Increasing Smart Grid Deployment

Investments in Efficient Distribution Networks

Restraints



High Installation Costs for End-Users

Opportunities



Integration of Distributed Generation

Challenges



Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

Lack of Compatibility With Other Devices

Design and Maintenance of Smart Meters

Improper Installation of Smart Meters

Companies Mentioned



Aclara Technologies LLC.

Atmel (Microchip Technology) Corporation

B. Meters

Badger Meter Inc.

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group Co. Ltd.

Circutor

Diehl Metering GmbH

EDMI Limited

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

Holley Metering Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

ICSA ( India ) Limited

) Limited Iskraemeco

Itron Inc.

Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co.

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+GYR (Toshiba Corporation)

Master Meters

Microchip Technology Inc.

Neptune Technology Group

Networked Energy Service Corp.

Schneider Electric

Sensus (Xylem)

Sentec Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation (Landis+GYR)

Wasion Group

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rknh6/smart_meters

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716