Technavio analysts forecast the global organic and natural feminine care marketto grow to USD 2,423.58 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global organic and natural feminine care marketfor 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (menstrual pads, tampons, and panty liners) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas is the dominant segment of the global organic and natural feminine care market, projected to generate both the highest revenue and the maximum incremental growth through the forecast period. The high penetration and ease of availability of organic feminine products are they key factors responsible for the region's dominance in the market.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global organic and natural feminine care market:

Growing awareness about hygiene and related products

Rising environmental concerns

Rise in government initiatives

Growing awareness about hygiene and related products

"The growing awareness about feminine hygiene care products such as menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners has had a direct impact on the growth of organic and natural feminine care productssays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

The effective use of advertisements and campaigns by vendors and governments worldwide and growing educated population have helped to increase awareness about organic and natural feminine care products, the way of maintaining proper hygiene, and the correct way of disposal. The increase in awareness about hygiene and related products will help women to make correct purchasing decisions.

Rising environmental concerns

The rising number of environmental and waste disposal concerns has made the widespread adoption of organic and natural feminine products the need of the hour. Organic hygiene products are made of biodegradable materials like organic cotton that is grown without any use of pesticides and insecticides; also, their applicators are made up of bioplastic. For instance, The Honest Company and Body Wise have introduced feminine hygiene products that are made of using sustainable plant-based materials and biodegradable cardboards. The manufacture and disposal of these products do not cause any harm to the environment.

Rise in government initiatives

"The usage of menstrual pads and pantyliners is increasing significantly, even in rural areas, with the effective reach of various government ad campaigns aimed at raising awareness about feminine hygienesays Amber.

The initiatives adopted by the governments in developing and rural regions to promote menstrual pads and pantyliners among women have positively impacted the market. The governments at both central and state levels are actively working to manufacture and distribute low-cost feminine care products.

