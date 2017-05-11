sprite-preloader
11.05.2017
Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2021 - Growing Demand for Composite-based UAV Landing Gears - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global UAV market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global UAV Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

3D printing production refers to the process of synthesizing successive layers of materials with the support of computerized control technology to produce an object or component. This process enables manufacturers to design and manufacture small and micro-components of any shape or size and allows the producers to decrease the overall weight of the components. Additionally, the method allows cost-efficient and just-in-time (JIT) production of parts.

According to the report, the threats to operating low-density high-demand UAVs are increasingly rising owing to the exponential technological growth, coupled with the proliferation of surface-to-air missiles. Employing such UAVs may reduce the flexibility and capability of commanding officers addressing a combat situation, unless these high-value UAVs are supported by small and miniaturized UAVs.

Further, the report states that the demand for secure communications has led to increased and efficient use of telecommunication spectrum. With changing nature of modern warfare, use of dynamic spectrum, which is already heavily congested, becomes more difficult during conflict or disaster relief operations. Similarly, the growing popularity of mobile warfare is reflecting a large volume of data consumption and transfer, resulting in excessive load on the available wireless spectrum.

Key vendors

  • AeroVironment
  • Boeing
  • DJI
  • Elbit Systems
  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
  • Northrop Grumman

Other prominent vendors

  • Aeronautics
  • Aeyron Labs
  • Aibotix
  • BAE Systems
  • Blue Bear Systems
  • Others

Key Market Trends:

  • Growing acceptance of 3D printing technology
  • Emergence of alternative energy-powered UAVs
  • Growing demand for composite-based UAV landing gears
  • Preference for indigenous military UAV development

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by UAV type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n45cm6/global_unmanned

