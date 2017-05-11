Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2021 - Growing Demand for Composite-based UAV Landing Gears - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global UAV market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global UAV Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

3D printing production refers to the process of synthesizing successive layers of materials with the support of computerized control technology to produce an object or component. This process enables manufacturers to design and manufacture small and micro-components of any shape or size and allows the producers to decrease the overall weight of the components. Additionally, the method allows cost-efficient and just-in-time (JIT) production of parts.



According to the report, the threats to operating low-density high-demand UAVs are increasingly rising owing to the exponential technological growth, coupled with the proliferation of surface-to-air missiles. Employing such UAVs may reduce the flexibility and capability of commanding officers addressing a combat situation, unless these high-value UAVs are supported by small and miniaturized UAVs.

Further, the report states that the demand for secure communications has led to increased and efficient use of telecommunication spectrum. With changing nature of modern warfare, use of dynamic spectrum, which is already heavily congested, becomes more difficult during conflict or disaster relief operations. Similarly, the growing popularity of mobile warfare is reflecting a large volume of data consumption and transfer, resulting in excessive load on the available wireless spectrum.

Key vendors



AeroVironment

Boeing

DJI

Elbit Systems

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Northrop Grumman



Other prominent vendors



Aeronautics

Aeyron Labs

Aibotix

BAE Systems

Blue Bear Systems

Others



Key Market Trends:

Growing acceptance of 3D printing technology



Emergence of alternative energy-powered UAVs



Growing demand for composite-based UAV landing gears



Preference for indigenous military UAV development

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by UAV type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix

