sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 882698 ISIN: CA23129E1079 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
11.05.2017 | 23:33
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Curlew Lake Resources Inc.: Curlew Announces Effective Date for 10:1 Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Curlew Lake Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CWQ) announces further to its News Release dated April 27, 2017 that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's proposed 10:1 consolidation.

Accordingly, the Effective Date when the Company will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis will be at market open on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Prior to the consolidation the Company had 19,796,952 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the consolidation, the Company will have approximately 1,979,695 common shares issued and outstanding.

A Letter of Transmittal is being mailed to registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange old share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s) of the Company.

There will be no change of name with this consolidation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Christopher Cherry"

Christopher Cherry, CFO and Secretary
For more information contact:
Christopher Cherry
Tel: (604) 908-3095
Website: www.curlew-lake.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Curlew Lake Resources Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE