Curlew Lake Resources Inc.: Curlew Announces Effective Date for 10:1 Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Curlew Lake Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CWQ) announces further to its News Release dated April 27, 2017 that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's proposed 10:1 consolidation.

Accordingly, the Effective Date when the Company will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis will be at market open on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Prior to the consolidation the Company had 19,796,952 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the consolidation, the Company will have approximately 1,979,695 common shares issued and outstanding.

A Letter of Transmittal is being mailed to registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange old share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s) of the Company.

There will be no change of name with this consolidation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Christopher Cherry"

Christopher Cherry, CFO and Secretary

For more information contact:

Christopher Cherry

Tel: (604) 908-3095

Website: www.curlew-lake.com

