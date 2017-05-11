AJAX, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Environmental Waste International Inc. ("EWS") (TSX VENTURE: EWS), a company specializing in eco-friendly systems with proven patented technology for the breakdown of organic materials, today announced that Paul E. Orlin has become the Company's largest shareholder.

On May 9, 2017, Paul E. Orlin announced that he owned 26,368,849 Common Shares of EWI, representing 16.16% of the Common Shares of EWI outstanding.

Bob MacBean, CEO of EWI, said "In view of Paul Orlin's successful business career and his long experience with EWI through Amici Capital we are pleased with this expression of confidence."

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while creating highly valuable commodity outputs for industry, including carbon black, oil, syngas and steel. Each unit is designed to be energy efficient, environmentally sound and economically positive. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

