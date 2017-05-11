TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- IBI Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: IBG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the election of its Board of Directors ("the Board") at the Company's Annual Meeting in Toronto on May 11th, 2017.

The nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the company. The results of the vote are as follows:

Votes Director Votes "For" % For "Withheld" % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Scott Stewart 14,719,508 99.92 11,794 0.08 David Thom 14,719,508 99.92 11,794 0.08 Dale Richmond 14,696,090 99.76 35,212 0.24 Lorraine Bell 14,666,069 99.56 65,233 0.44 Jane M. Bird 14,700,690 99.79 30,612 0.21 John O. Reid 14,719,508 99.92 11,794 0.08 Michael Nobrega 14,706,690 99.83 24,612 0.17

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.

Contacts:

IBI Group Inc.

Stephen Taylor

CFO

416-596-1930



Media:

Bayfield Strategy, Inc.

Riyaz Lalani

416-907-9365

rlalani@bayfieldstrategy.com



