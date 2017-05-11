Global Metal Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021: Base Shift to Emerging Economies by European Vendors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Metal Coatings Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global metal coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Metal Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is introduction of smart coatings. Smart coatings are defined as coatings that have the ability to modify their properties dynamically based on the external environment. These coatings sense the external environment and respond accordingly. They also possess self-healing, super-hydrophobicity, self-stratifying, sound proofing, and vibration damping properties. Smart coatings are mostly used in the automotive industry due to the high reflectivity of infrared radiation, which in turn keeps the interiors cool. The US Army Smart Coating Material Program has aimed to investigate coatings to reduce cost, equipment downtime, and maintenance burdens.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in automotive sector. The demand for automobiles is increasing every year. The industry started to revive with the recovery from the global crisis of 2012. China's automobile production has increased significantly with the improving economic conditions, decreasing price trends, and urbanization, which are creating the demand for new vehicles.
Key Market Trends:
- Introduction of smart coatings.
- Replacement of PVDF (fluoropolymer) coatings with powder coatings.
- Base shift to emerging economies by European vendors.
Key vendors
- AkzoNobel
- PPG Industries
- RPM International
- Sherwin Williams
- Henkel
Other prominent vendors
- Jotun
- Kansai Paint
- Nippon Paint
- Sika
- Valspar
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by production process
PART 07: Market segmentation by end user
PART 08: Geographic segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kls2dh/global_metal
