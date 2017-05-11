Global Metal Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021: Base Shift to Emerging Economies by European Vendors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global metal coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Metal Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is introduction of smart coatings. Smart coatings are defined as coatings that have the ability to modify their properties dynamically based on the external environment. These coatings sense the external environment and respond accordingly. They also possess self-healing, super-hydrophobicity, self-stratifying, sound proofing, and vibration damping properties. Smart coatings are mostly used in the automotive industry due to the high reflectivity of infrared radiation, which in turn keeps the interiors cool. The US Army Smart Coating Material Program has aimed to investigate coatings to reduce cost, equipment downtime, and maintenance burdens.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in automotive sector. The demand for automobiles is increasing every year. The industry started to revive with the recovery from the global crisis of 2012. China's automobile production has increased significantly with the improving economic conditions, decreasing price trends, and urbanization, which are creating the demand for new vehicles.

Introduction of smart coatings.



Replacement of PVDF (fluoropolymer) coatings with powder coatings.



Base shift to emerging economies by European vendors.

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin Williams

Henkel



Jotun

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

Sika

Valspar



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by production process



PART 07: Market segmentation by end user



PART 08: Geographic segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



