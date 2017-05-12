MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB.A) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Ercan Ugur has decided to leave his position as Chief Financial Officer. Yorbeau has appointed George Bodnar Jr. to assume the role of Vice-President and interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Bodnar Jr. currently serves as Vice-President of Yorbeau and has been a director of the Company since 1997. A veteran of the natural resources industry, he was president of the Company from 1997 to 2007. He is also a C.A. and was a founding partner of Cote Bodnar, Chartered Accountants (since acquired by Samson Belair Deloitte & Touche). Mr. Bodnar Jr. has served as a director of numerous private and public companies, and as a director of several charitable and non-profit organizations.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Company's 100% controlled Rouyn Property contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western half of the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of NI 43-101 technical reports that include resource estimates. The Company has signed an Option Agreement with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corporation to pursue exploration on the Rouyn Property (see press release dated October 25, 2016). In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that also feature infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include Scott Lake which hosts important mineral resources (see press release dated March 30, 2017).

