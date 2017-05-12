

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday see April results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from Business NZ, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, the index score was 57.8.



New Zealand also will see April results for non-resident bond holdings; in March, the figure was 61.5 percent.



Australia will release March numbers for credit card purchases and balances; in February, they were at A$24.4 billion and A$52.6 billion, respectively.



Japan will provide April data for money stock. The M2 stock is expected to hold steady at 4.3 percent, while M3 is called unchanged at 3.6 percent.



Hong Kong will see Q1 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP added 1.2 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year.



Singapore will release March figures for retail sales; in February, sales gained 2.3 percent on month but fell 2.5 percent on year.



The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.



Indonesia will provide Q1 data for its current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $1.81 billion and the financial account surplus was $6.76 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX