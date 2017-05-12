Two Day Designing and Sustaining New and Existing Product Stability Testing Program (San Diego, CA, United States - September 4-5, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This seminar will provide a great resource to Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Cell Therapy, Drugs, Biologics, OTC, Radio-pharmaceutical, Pharmacies and Medical Device Industries in understanding the effective way to establish a new or modified product stability testing program.

This program is an important part of a product's regulatory filing requirements as well as the determination of the shelf life or expiration date of the product. This is an important part of every business final bottom line or indirectly relationship to their supply and warehouse chain (how long the product can be stored before it can be discarded). Understanding how to design and implement an effective stability testing program following the regulatory guidelines will allow the product to be manufactured, tested, released, adequately stored and effectively tested for stability and ultimately used through its actual end point based on the product's potency.

This will eliminate potential loss of product and business income by manufacturers of product (i.e. when a potent product is inadvertently discarded due to a poorly designed stability testing program) which ends up impacting the products' regulatory filing status or a product's Regulatory Filing/Application. The focus of this seminar will create a detailed process that will guide the attendees in the right direction in the planning of a new or existing product's stability testing plan, program, protocol, handing and utilizing the data, setting the shelf life as well as the applicable regulatory requirements.

Learning Objectives:

This seminar will help the attendee gain a better understanding of the requirements of the FDA's Drug Stability Guidelines that is stipulated for new, existing and modified drug products that have an existing or new IND or NDA submission.

This seminar will also benefit people within the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology or Medical Device industries that are currently have a stability testing program but do not know how to maximize the use of their data for extending their product's expiration dating.

This seminar will provide the detailed requirements applicable to the FDA's and 21CFR 514.1(b)(5)(x) expectations which states that an applicant should submit data from stability studies that have been completed as well as information about studies that are underway to substantiate the request for a specific expiration date and provide information on the stability of the drug products FDA's Guidance for Industry. For this reason, it is important to have clarity and understanding of how to apply this regulation prior to the initiation of a new product stability testing program which includes the protocol design, testing, storage, data management, trending and expiration dating extrapolations and expectations for products in a new or existing IND or NDA application process.



Who will Benefit:



- Quality Control Analyst and Management

- Senior Management

- Manufacturing Associates and Management

- Shipping and Distribution Personnel

- Stability Testing Department Personnel and Management

- Regulatory Affairs

- Quality Assurance Analyst and Management

- Process Design Personnel and Management

- Drug Packaging Personnel and Management



