Technavio's latest report on the yoga and exercise mats market in North Americaprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006319/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the yoga and exercise mats market in North America from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the yoga and exercise mats market in North America for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (yoga mats and exercise mats), country (the US and Canada), and distribution channel (mono-brand stores, department stores, and online retail).

Mats that are used to practice yoga and other fitness exercises are considered as yoga and exercise mats, and they are manufactured using various raw materials such as natural rubber, synthetic rubber, jute, and cotton. Technavio analysts forecast the yoga and exercise mats market in North America to grow to USD 15.06 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the yoga and exercise mats market in North America according to Technavio consumer and retail research analysts are:

Increasing focus on the use of sustainable raw materials

Growth in the organized retail

Product innovations

Increasing focus on the use of sustainable raw materials

"The rise in awareness and need to adopt green, sustainable practices are encouraging manufacturers in the market to adopt sustainable raw materials, which are biodegradable in naturesays Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services market.

Some of the popular raw materials used for the manufacturing of sustainable yoga and exercise mats include natural rubber, polymer environmental resin (PER), jute, and cotton. Yoga and exercise mats manufactured by using these materials can be easily decomposed in the landfills and helps to provide a sustainable solution to the consumers.

Growth in the organized retail

The yoga and exercise mats are sold through various distribution channels in North America, where organized retail is one of the most preferred retail channels. Yoga and exercise mats are significantly sold through mono-brand stores, supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets. For instance, in 2016, Costco Wholesale announced its plans to open more than five stores in the fiscal year 2017 in Canada. Similarly, Walmart also opened its new outlet in Mississauga, Canada in late 2016. Such ambitious expansion plans are expected to have a direct impact on the growth of the market.

Product innovations

"The manufacturers of yoga and exercise mats are constantly introducing new technologies and features to increase customer satisfaction and intensify sales. Smart mats are the latest trend in the market, attracting many consumerssays Manu.

For instance, Indiegogo has developed smart mat embedded with more than 20,000 sensors, which provide the practitioner a vital information regarding the body alignment and correctness of the postures. These smart mats can be tethered to the smartphones with the help of Bluetooth technology.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ab and Core Toning Machine Market 2017-2021

Global Humidifiers Market 2017-2021

Online Retail Market in the US 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggageretail systems, and pet supplies. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006319/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com