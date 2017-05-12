NEWMARKET, ON--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 10, 2017 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of AirBoss at the Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today in Newmarket, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the confirmation of By-law Nos. 2, 3 and 4 at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert L. Hagerman 10,998,367 92.12 941,167 7.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mary Matthews 11,867,287 99.39 72,247 0.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert McLeish 11,867,557 99.40 71,977 0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brian A. Robbins 11,623,407 97.35 316,127 2.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P. Grenville Schoch 10,998,903 92.12 940,631 7.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alan J. Watson 11,867,057 99.39 72,477 0.61 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast --------------------------------------------------- Votes For 13,289,233 99.90 Votes Withheld 13,005 0.10

Confirmation of By-law Nos. 2, 3 and 4

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast --------------------------------------------------- Votes For 10,542,527 88.38 Votes Against 1,386,158 11.62

Copies of the final versions of By-law Nos. 2, 3 and 4 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

