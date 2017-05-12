CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe") (TSX: TGL)(NASDAQ: TGA) announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2017. The results of each matter voted upon at the meeting are as follows:

Votes Outcome of Against or Description of Matter Vote Votes For Withheld ------------------------------------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- 1. Fixing the number of directors of Approved 93.75% 6.25% TransGlobe to be elected at the meeting at nine (9). 2. Election of directors: Approved Robert G. Jennings 87.93% 12.07% Ross G. Clarkson 98.54% 1.46% Matthew Brister 97.98% 2.02% David B. Cook 95.85% 4.15% Fred J. Dyment 95.77% 4.23% Lloyd W. Herrick 98.53% 1.47% Bob (G.R.) MacDougall 98.88% 1.12% Susan M. MacKenzie 97.93% 2.07% Steven Sinclair 98.63% 1.37% 3. Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Approved Show of Show of Chartered Accountants, as auditors of hands hands TransGlobe. 4. Acceptance of the Company's approach Approved 94.06% 5.94% to executive compensation.

About TransGlobe Energy Corporation

TransGlobe is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

