CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated March 22, 2017 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting held May 11, 2017. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders today are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Outcome Nominee of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld ----------------------------- --------- ---------------- ---------------- Donald Gray Elected 84,358,133 30,027,252 Michael MacBean Elected 111,171,841 3,213,544 Brian Davis Elected 111,299,045 3,086,340 Darren Gee Elected 89,666,706 24,718,679 Gregory Fletcher Elected 100,255,619 14,129,766 Stephen Chetner Elected 76,292,800 38,092,585 Scott Robinson Elected 81,896,881 32,488,504

Contacts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Darren Gee

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 237-8911

(403) 451-4100 (FAX)



