Global Fluid Management Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.23% by 2021 - Growing Demand for Single-use Devices - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fluid Management Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global fluid management devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Fluid Management Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is increasing shift toward integrated fluid management systems. Though, there are certain advantages of standalone fluid management systems in terms of operability and mobility, these devices are unable to perform multiple processes during surgeries compared with integrated fluid management devices. These integrated systems have better productivity with multiple surgical processes that are featured to perform direct drainage, an easy package of fluid canisters, automatic collection of discharge fluid, and disposal of fluids.
According to the report, one driver in market is increasing number of chronic diseases leading to hospitalization. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the homeostasis of the body, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), urology disorders, and other chronic illnesses. Treatment of all these diseases has become critical, leading to increasing usage of fluid management devices during surgeries.
According to the CDC, about 75 million American adults, which is about 29% of the overall population, have high blood pressure and there were more than 360,000 deaths recorded in 2013. It also shows that 51% deaths were caused because of stroke and the rest due to cardiac disorders. Diabetes causes greater complications with CVD. These chronic diseases require diagnosis and treatment to monitor the severity of the patient's medical condition daily and maintain medical health records.
Key Market Trends:
- Increasing shift toward integrated fluid management systems.
- Use of product bundling strategy.
- Growing demand for single-use devices.
Key vendors
- CONMED
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Olympus
- Smiths Medical
- Stryker
Other prominent vendors
- Allen Medical Systems
- Allied Healthcare
- Andocor
- AngioDynamics
- Argon Medical Devices
- B. Braun
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Fluid management devices: An overview
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
