Global Fluid Management Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.23% by 2021 - Growing Demand for Single-use Devices - Research and Markets

The global fluid management devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Fluid Management Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing shift toward integrated fluid management systems. Though, there are certain advantages of standalone fluid management systems in terms of operability and mobility, these devices are unable to perform multiple processes during surgeries compared with integrated fluid management devices. These integrated systems have better productivity with multiple surgical processes that are featured to perform direct drainage, an easy package of fluid canisters, automatic collection of discharge fluid, and disposal of fluids.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing number of chronic diseases leading to hospitalization. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the homeostasis of the body, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), urology disorders, and other chronic illnesses. Treatment of all these diseases has become critical, leading to increasing usage of fluid management devices during surgeries.

According to the CDC, about 75 million American adults, which is about 29% of the overall population, have high blood pressure and there were more than 360,000 deaths recorded in 2013. It also shows that 51% deaths were caused because of stroke and the rest due to cardiac disorders. Diabetes causes greater complications with CVD. These chronic diseases require diagnosis and treatment to monitor the severity of the patient's medical condition daily and maintain medical health records.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing shift toward integrated fluid management systems.



Use of product bundling strategy.



Growing demand for single-use devices.

Key vendors



CONMED

Fresenius Medical Care

Olympus

Smiths Medical

Stryker



Other prominent vendors



Allen Medical Systems

Allied Healthcare

Andocor

AngioDynamics

Argon Medical Devices

B. Braun

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Fluid management devices: An overview



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by product type



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



