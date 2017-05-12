May 11, 2017 (LUC - TSX, LUC - BSE, LUC - Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders in Vancouver today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:



Board Members



Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:



Votes For Richard Clark 185,405,745 97.84% Paul Conibear 188,371,058 99.41% Brian Edgar 182,152,071 96.12% Marie Inkster 188,350,160 99.40% William Lamb 189,443,920 99.97% Lukas Lundin 173,011,906 91.30% Eira Thomas 188,376,940 99.41%



Appointment of Auditors



Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors.



Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation



Management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 6, 2017 was approved with 90.72% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.



Adoption of Amended and Restated Articles



Shareholders approved the Amended and Restated Articles that were described and attached to the Company's 2017 management proxy circular, with 99.73% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of the resolution.



About Lucara



Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.



The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.



This is information that Lucara Diamond Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on May 11, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



