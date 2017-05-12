sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.05.2017 | 01:31
Global Transplantation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.76% by 2021: Witnessing M&A Between Small Specialized Hospitals & Tier-1 Hospitals - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Transplantation Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global transplantation market to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Transplantation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of 3D bioprinting. 3D bioprinting is a process used to develop tissues in various formats, from micro-scale tissue to standard multi-well tissue, where cell functions and viabilities are preserved within the printed construct. It provides information about cell concentration and diameter of the printed cells. The 3D bioprinters provides information about the cells in kidney, liver, and heart, its metabolic functions.

According to the report, one driver in market is increased incidence of organ failure. The demand for tissue and organs such as bone marrow, heart, liver, kidney, and lungs is very high worldwide. Increased alcohol consumption, unhealthy lifestyles and food habits, and drug intake are the leading causes of organ failure.

According to a combined study conducted by the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hepatology, Loyola University Medical Center; Department of Preventive Health Sciences, Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago; and Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Michigan Health System, US in 2015, liver cirrhosis is one of the major factors of death in the US. The study found that during 1999-2010 around 633,323 adults were diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. Such statistics indicate the rising demand for liver transplantation as a part of treatment, and accounts for the increased number of liver transplantation cases in the US.

Key vendors

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Illumina
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Acelity
  • Avioq
  • AxoGen
  • BD
  • BioLifeSolutions
  • Others

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rltfnb/global

