CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Chinook Energy Inc. (TSX: CKE) ("Chinook") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2017. A total of 120,250,459 common shares, representing approximately 55% of Chinook's issued and outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Chinook for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jill T. Angevine 114,628,543 95.32 5,621,916 4.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert J. Herdman 114,598,380 95.30 5,652,079 4.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert J. Iverach 114,640,046 95.33 5,610,413 4.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Walter J. Vrataric 114,634,876 95.33 5,615,583 4.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P. Grant Wierzba 114,624,132 95.32 5,626,327 4.68 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by Chinook's shareholders, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors and the approval of all unallocated share awards under Chinook's restricted and performance award incentive plan. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Chinook's profile at www.sedar.com.

Following the meeting, the committees of the Board of Directors of Chinook were reconstituted as follows:

Audit Committee: Robert J. Herdman (Chair), Jill T. Angevine and Robert J. Iverach Compensation, Nominating and Robert J. Iverach (Chair), Jill T. Corporate Governance Committee: Angevine and P. Grant Wierzba Reserves, Safety and Environmental P. Grant Wierzba (Chair), Robert J. Committee: Iverach and Walter J. Vrataric

Furthermore, Jill T. Angevine was appointed Chair of the Board and P. Grant Wierzba was appointed Lead Director of the Board.

About Chinook Energy Inc.

Chinook is a Calgary-based public oil and natural gas exploration and development company which is focussed on realizing per share growth from its large contiguous Montney liquids-rich natural gas position at Birley/Umbach, British Columbia.

Contacts:

Walter Vrataric

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chinook Energy Inc.

Telephone: (403) 261-6883



Jason Dranchuk

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Chinook Energy Inc.

Telephone: (403) 261-6883

Website: www.chinookenergyinc.com



