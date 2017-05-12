VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV) is pleased to announce that it appointed Mr. John Kim and Mr. Seokwon (Steve) Yang to the Company's Board of Directors on May 11, 2017.

Mr. Kim is a partner in the global business group of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP. His legal expertise includes corporate and investment structuring, commercial transactions and M&A across a number of industries. Mr. Kim has been a trusted advisor to Korean, Japanese and Canadian organizations on their foreign ventures, assisting clients with strategic planning, identifying and evaluating opportunities globally, negotiating deal terms and structuring transactions and investments.

Mr. Kim was previously at Hyundai Securities in Seoul, Korea, working on structuring large investments, acquisitions and financing transactions involving global financial institutions, large Korean conglomerates and major players in the energy, technology and mining industries. He was also selected for a secondment at Anderson Mori & Tomotsune (Tokyo), one of Japan's largest law firms where he advised on cross-border M&A and real estate transactions. He also teaches a popular course on Korean law at the University of British Columbia School of Law. Mr. Kim has an LL.B. from the Osgoode Hall Law School.

Mr Yang is a senior executive at Nuri Telecom ("Nuri") and manages the financial affairs of Nuri's subsidiaries. He has been with Nuri since 2004. Prior to Nuri, he was a senior executive at EZ Care Tech Co. Ltd., a company that develops IT solutions targeted at the Health Care industry. He also worked in finance at Interpark Co. Ltd., a company that operated the largest internet shopping mall in South Korea.

Mr. Yang has an MBA from the University of Seoul.

Apivio welcomes Mr. Kim and Mr. Yang to its board of directors.

