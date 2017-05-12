Lubrizol: Lubrizol Announces Participation in Chinaplas 2017

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces its participation in Chinaplas 2017 from May 16 - 19, Booth No. 10.2E41 (https://www.chinaplasonline.com/CPS17/Visitors/lang-eng/booth-10.2E41/InteractiveFloorPlan.aspx) in Guangzhou, PR China. Lubrizol Engineered Polymers will showcase its latest developments in low smoke, zero halogen flame retardant thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs), soft TPU solutions for wearable devices, microcellular TPU foam and TPU for footwear outsoles.

Estane® TPU - Low Smoke, Zero Halogen Flame Retardant TPU

Lubrizol's low smoke, zero halogen flame retardant Estane TPU is approved for use via the Chinese CQC 1103-1105 standards development. This innovative product was specifically designed to meet the stringent requirements (both domestic and international) for electric vehicle charging station cables. In addition, it provides excellent abrasion and tear resistance, oil resistance, water and weather resistance, anti-bending properties, and can help make wire and cable jacketing thinner - all the necessary properties to ensure applications safety.

Estane® SKN TPU - Soft TPU for Wearable Devices

Lubrizol strives to bring customers the latest TPU innovations via our wide-ranging portfolio of solutions that offers various benefits for wearable device applications. Our Estane SKN TPU series provides soft touch/feel, skin safety, excellent processability and colorability. Estane SKN TPUs also provide improved performance in abrasion resistance and mechanical capability to make your wearable device more durable compared to other material options.

BounCell-X TPU - Microcellular TPU Foam

BounCell-X TPU microcellular foam, made with a proprietary physical foam injection molding technology, generates a highly uniform cell structure that provides more than an 80% reduction in density when compared to conventionally molded TPU. Additionally, BounCell-X technology, utilizing nitrogen gas as a blowing agent, contains no extra chemical additives, making it a good fit for brands with sustainability goals and post-consumer recycling* programs.

Estane® TRX TPU - High Traction TPU for Footwear Outsoles

Estane TRX TPU allows designers to create outsoles with increased wear and abrasion resistance, enhanced wet traction, and the flexibility to utilize a wide color range - even ultra clear - all while using your own injection molding machines. Soft grades available.

For more information, stop by Booth No. 10.2E41 from May 16 - 19; contact Lubrizol Engineered Polymers by email or phone: +86 21-3866-0366, or visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all areas.

