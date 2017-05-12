

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.3 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 975.5 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and up from 4.2 percent in March following a downward revision from 4.3 percent.



The M3 money stock was up 3.6 percent on year at 1,299.4 trillion yen - unchanged and matching forecasts.



The L money stock gained an annual 2.7 percent to 1,692.1 trillion yen after adding 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX