

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the five-day slide in which it had surrendered almost 80 points or 2.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,060-point plateau although it is expected to head south again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, with concerns over the outlook for interest rates offset by support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index picked up 8.72 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 3,061.50 after trading between 3,016.53 and 3,063.56. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 3.41 points or 0.19 percent to end at 1,819.15.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China gained 0.89 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.61 percent, Bank of China jumped 1.12 percent, Vanke surged 3.05 percent, Gemdale climbed 1.29 percent, PetroChina perked 2.42 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.58 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday before recovering somewhat - although they still ended in the red.



The Dow shed 23.69 points or 0.1 percent to 20,919.42, while the NASDAQ dipped 13.18 points or 0.2 percent to 6,115.96 and the S&P eased 5.19 points or 0.2 percent to 2,394.44.



The early weakness was in response to soft earnings news, as well as rising expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a bigger than expected increase in producer prices in April - while a separate report showed that initial jobless claims unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended May 6th.



Crude oil futures pushed higher for a second straight session on Thursday, following a surprising drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI oil prices hit their highest finish since May 1, gaining 50 cents or 1.1 percent to $47.83/bbl.



