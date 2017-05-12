

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said that Nissan's results, published in JGAAP, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016/2017, after restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault's first-half 2017 net income estimated at 811 million euros.



Earlier today, Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported that its net income for the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017 rose to 663.5 billion yen from 523.8 billion yen in the previous year.



